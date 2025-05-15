Weekend Box Office Preview: Final Destination Bloodlines eyes franchise-best opening; THUNDERBOLTS and Sinners hold firm

The horror gods may be blessing New Line Cinema this weekend. Final Destination: Bloodlines, the long‑awaited sixth installment in the cult‑favorite franchise, is expected to dominate the domestic box office between May 16 and 18. Early projections place its debut between USD 48 million and USD 60 million, easily setting it up to surpass 2009’s The Final Destination, the current franchise record holder with USD 27.4 million.

With over 50 million trailer views on YouTube and strong critical buzz (93 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes), Bloodlines is poised to reignite interest in the 25‑year‑old franchise. The elaborate Rube Goldberg–style death sequences — a series hallmark — are driving audiences insane, while the emotional weight of Tony Todd’s final appearance as William Bludworth adds a nostalgic touch. If the film overperforms, it could potentially outgross the lifetime domestic haul of any prior Final Destination entry within its opening weekend alone.

Holding strong in second place will be THUNDERBOLTS*, aka The New Avengers, which enters its third weekend with a projected pull of USD 14 million to USD 18 million. Despite modest buzz compared to other Marvel entries, the film has already earned USD 134 million domestically and USD 274 million globally. It’s expected to soon surpass The Incredible Hulk’s domestic total and still has a window before Memorial Day competition heats up. While comparisons to MCU hits like Shang-Chi and Ant-Man and the Wasp highlight a softer redemption, the film continues to draw steady footfall.

Rounding out the top three will be Sinners, Warner Bros.’ breakout original hit from Ryan Coogler. Now in its fifth weekend, the R‑rated vampire thriller is projected to bring in between USD 10 million and USD 14 million. Having already crossed USD 220 million domestically and nearing USD 300 million globally, the film stands as a rare original box office success in a landscape dominated by sequels and franchise fare. A limited return to IMAX 70mm screens due to fan demand speaks about its staying power.

But with Bloodlines likely to capture the core horror demographic, Sinners will face its toughest competition yet. Still, its momentum and appeal among genre lovers could keep it in the top three for at least another week.

