Year Ender 2024: Top 10 biggest Day 1 Indian movie openers at worldwide box office; Pushpa 2 RULES, Kalki 2898 AD is a close 2nd
Pinkvilla presents the list of the top 10 biggest Day 1 Indian movie openers at the worldwide box office.
As we are heading to enter the new year, let us revisit the opening-day collections of all the major releases of 2024. Here's presenting the top 10 biggest Indian movie openers at the worldwide box office.
Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, stormed the box office with a massive global opening of Rs 257 crore. The Sukumar-directed movie made history by becoming the most prominent Indian opener of all time, beating the records of Baahubali 2 and RRR.
Kalki 2898 AD took the 2nd spot, which collected over Rs 161 crore in gross on its opening day at the global box office. Further, it is followed by Jr NTR's Devara, which also made a banger opening of Rs 132 crore at the box office. Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest Of All Time remained slightly behind the Rs 100 crore mark on its debut day; however, it managed to take the 4th spot among the biggest openers of 2024.
Stree 2 emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener of 2024, grossing around Rs 82.50 crore on its first day. The list also includes Guntur Kaaram, Vettaiyan, Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Indian 2. Check it out!
Following is the list of the top 10 biggest Day 1 Indian movie openers worldwide:
|S. No.
|Movie
|Gross Collection (CR in INR)
|1
|Pushpa 2
|257
|2
|Kalki 2898 AD
|161
|3
|Devara
|132
|4
|The GOAT
|99
|5
|Stree 2
|82.50
|6
|Guntur Kaaram
|67
|7
|Vettaiyan
|62
|8
|Singham Again
|60
|9
|Indian 2
|55
|10
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
|51.50
What is your favorite Indian movie of 2024?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
