Pushpa 2 vs Kalki 2898 AD India Box Office Comparison: Allu Arjun and Prabhas lock horns for the throne of 2024

Pushpa 2: The Rule, which brought back Pushpa Raj and Srivalli to theaters, has emerged as the biggest hit of 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the Pushpa sequel has crossed the Rs 500 crore net in Hindi markets and Rs 1000 crore in India by the second weekend. Let's take a look at Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD's collections in India by the second weekend.

Pushpa 2 vs Kalki 2898 AD: Box Office Performances In India

Featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role, Pushpa 2 set the new benchmark in India as it earned a cume collection of Rs 1008.5 crore by the end of second weekend. It collected Rs 812 crore in the first week. Pushpa 2 fetched Rs 42.25 crore, Rs 71.25 crore, and Rs 83 crore on second Friday, second Saturday, and second Sunday respectively.

Released on June 27, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs 575.5 crore within the same frame in India. In the opening week, Prabhas-starrer earned Rs 468.5 crore. On second Friday, the collection was around Rs 21.5 crore gross. This was followed by Rs 38.5 crore on second Saturday and Rs 47 crore on second Sunday.

Pushpa 2 And Kalki 2898 AD's Gross India Collections Till Second Weekend

Day/Week Pushpa 2 Kalki 2898 AD Week One Rs 812 crore Rs 468.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs 42.25 crore Rs 21.5 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 71.25 crore Rs 38.5 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 83 crore Rs 47 crore Total Rs 1008.5 crore Rs 575.5 crore

Pushpa 2 And Kalki 2898 AD Are Among Highest-Grossing Indian Films Worldwide

Pushpa 2 recently became the third highest grossing Indian film worldwide and it targets the second position. Dangal continues to top the list at Rs 1907 crore, followed by Baahubali 2 which collected Rs 1744 crore.

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD, which is the second highest grosser of 2024, is now on the eighth spot as it fetched Rs 985 crore. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, it also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD box office collections: Prabhas starrer has a fantastic Second weekend of 100cr plus in India