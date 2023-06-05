Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Weekend Box Office: Vicky-Sara's rom-com observes healthy trend; Netts Rs 21.50 crores

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, went from strength to strength in its first weekend. The film added around Rs 9.25 - Rs 9.50 crores nett on its third day, to take its weekend total to around Rs 21.50 crores nett. These are very heartening numbers especially for a film that didn't have a lot of expectations pinned on it before release. The numbers have been aided by the buy one get one offer but that alone can't drive this level of business and there is something about the film that has attracted moviegoers, be it the fresh pairing, novel concept or hit music. The film is on course to emerge as the sixth highest grossing Hindi of the year so far after Pathaan, The Kerala Story, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Bholaa.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Was The Most Preferred Movie Choice In India For The Weekend

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had a very steady trending in multiplex chains over the course of the weekend. It managed around Rs 3.35 crores in the three national chains on the first day, Rs 4.45 crores on the second day and Rs 5.78 crores on the third day. Around Rs 13.58 crores nett have been accumulated in national chains in three days, meaning that they have contributed around 60 percent of the total business. It found a stiff rival in the form of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse but still emerged as the most preferred movie choice in the country for the weekend. The audience for both films is different but competition is something that can't be denied or ignored.

All Eyes On Monday For Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has pretty much done its job over the weekend and now it is up to how the film sustains over the weekdays. The strong growing trajectory of the film over the weekend suggests that the Monday numbers will be good too. How good the numbers are will determine as to where the film is headed. In an ideal case, makers would be wishing for the film to cross Rs 50 crores nett domestically and possibly even more. It is to be informed that the international performance of the film has been underwhelming over the first weekend.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in India are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 5.25 cr

Day 2 - Rs 7 cr

Day 3 - Rs 9.25 cr

Total = Rs 21.50 crores nett in 3 days

You can watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at a theatre near you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan film lacks conviction; Rides on performance, music