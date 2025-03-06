Alia Bhatt reveals dad Mahesh Bhatt’s golden advice that changed her perspective on life: ‘Pretend to be…’

Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses, is known not just for her stellar performances but also for her wisdom and candid nature. Over the years, she has openly shared insights from her personal and professional journey, inspiring many. In a recent interview, she reflected on the most valuable advice she received from her father, Mahesh Bhatt, emphasizing the importance of embracing curiosity over pretending to know everything.

In a recent interview with Jay Shetty, Alia Bhatt shared the most valuable advice she has ever received, which came from her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. She recalled that he once told her it was better to be perceived as unintelligent than to pretend to be knowledgeable.

The Jigra actress revealed that this advice was given to her when she hesitated to ask a question in class. Her father emphasized that avoiding questions for fear of seeming ignorant would only hinder learning.

Reflecting on his words, she expressed that in today's world, where there is little tolerance for mistakes, she would rather be wrong than falsely claim to have all the answers.

The Darlings actress further elaborated that true learning comes from curiosity and inquiry. While she acknowledged that information is easily accessible online, she prefers to seek understanding rather than just appear well-informed.

Bhatt shared insights into how Ranbir Kapoor keeps their daughter, Raha Kapoor, engaged. She mentioned that he is incredibly creative when it comes to entertaining her. Bhatt further expressed that their bond is unique, describing it as a special friendship where they sometimes seem like two adults conversing and, at other times, like two toddlers playing together.

Bhatt admitted that she secretly records Ranbir and their daughter Raha’s special moments together. She revealed that she often captures their interactions on video without them realizing it.

However, once one of them notices the camera, she stops recording. Bhatt described these early moments as incredibly unique and special, adding that witnessing her partner express love in such a way has been a fascinating experience for her.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.