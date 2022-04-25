EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan and Adipurush director Om Raut in talks for a project; Deets Inside

After helming the Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, filmmaker Om Raut started shooting for Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush, which is one of the most awaited films. While the director is busy with his ongoing project, we have heard that Raut is already in talks with an actor for his next movie. Pinkvilla has learnt that Om has approached Abhishek Bachchan for a feature film.

“It’s in the action-drama space, and Abhishek and Om are in talks for the project. Om feels that Abhishek fits the part to the T, and the actor has liked the subject too. However, the conversations are still at the nascent stage,” informs a source close to the development. Junior Bachchan was recently seen in Dasvi with Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam, and has R Balki’s Ghoomer in the pipeline. The latter project will reunite him with his actor-father Amitabh Bachchan on screen. Ghoomer also features Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Adipurush reunites Om Raut with Saif Ali Khan, who was also a part of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker had opened up about casting Saif as Ravan in Adipurush? “His passion for cinema. Believe me, I was just speaking to him about a scene which we had shot a year back and he was checking if it was done well. We still speak of Tanhaji and he even believes that some of it could have been shot better. He loves cinema and that’s why the performance,” Raut had said.

