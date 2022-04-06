EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan opens up on Aaradhya’s online school, feels it was ‘convenient’

Abhishek Bachchan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Dasvi. The film is about a politician who is in Jail and wishes to appear for the 10th board exams. Well, when we talk about education a lot has changed in the past couple of years due to the ongoing pandemic. Offline classes had begun and students were attending lectures from the comfort of their homes instead of going to school. Well, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Abhishek opened up about offline vs online education and how his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan did online schooling during the pandemic.

Talking about the entire offline vs online debate, Abhishek Bachchan said that he is first-hand experience. His daughter, Aaradhya is in school and she did online schooling for almost 2 years and according to him, that is unbelievably convenient. Further talking about it he said, “It was a God sent during the lockdown. But I do personally believe that children should be in school. There has to be a certain physical contact and interaction which always makes a big difference and even when you are going to a physical school, technology is very much a part of their lives so I don’t think that is an issue.”

Watch Abhishek's interview here:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about mom Jaya Bachchan’s reaction after watching the film. Revealing that his mother Jaya Bachchan saw the movie last night, the Dhoom actor said that the veteran actress saw Dasvi along with some of her colleagues from the upper house and the lower house. Abhishek further said that she had a reaction so he would take that as a positive sign.

ALSO READ: Dasvi Song Ghani Trip OUT: Abhishek Bachchan’s Haryanavi swagger is super high in this trippy dance number