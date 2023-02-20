EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Chopra plans to integrate Abhishek Bachchan’s Jai in spy universe with Pathaan, Tiger, Kabir

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan released last month, and continues to break many records at the box-office. This Siddharth Anand directorial has joined Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, with producer Aditya Choprra having backed Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger franchise, and the Hrithik Roshan starrer War in the past. In fact, Salman’s Tiger even had a special appearance in Pathaan. Pinkvilla has now heard that the filmmaker has plans to add another important YRF character to this universe. Aditya Chopra wants to integrate Abhishek Bachchan’s Jai Dixit from Dhoom in this world with Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir.

“It is a known fact that in YRF’s spy universe Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir’s paths are bound to cross each other at some point, making the franchise bigger with every forthcoming film. Dhoom’s Jai Dixit is also an important character backed by the production house, and Adi is keen to integrate him in the upcoming movies. How that happens is yet to be seen, as concrete writing on that front hasn’t begun yet. However, it is certain that Abhishek Bachchan’s Jai Dixit does have a future in the spy universe. All these films will be mounted on a large scale, and the writers and the filmmakers at YRF are excited to explore this opportunity,” informs a source close to the development.