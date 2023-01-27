Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan adds to YRF Spy Universe's 100 percent blockbuster track record

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham led Pathaan , directed by Siddharth Anand is wrecking box office records and is on a dream run at the box office. The film, in 2 days, has accumulated Rs. 123 cr nett for its Hindi version alone in India and the gross worldwide total stands at a staggering Rs. 219.60 cr . The film broke two single day records on its two consecutive days for the Hindi version of any film released in India and it is now cruising its way to break some long range records.

In short, the film is a certified blockbuster. The blockbuster success of Pathaan is yet another feather in the cap of Yash Raj Films, that has a hundred percent track record for all the spy films that they have produced, ranging from Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai to War and now Pathaan.



Yash Raj Films is one of the most successful film production houses with mega-hits spanning over 5 decades. In their illustrous 5 decade long journey, they have made films like Kaala Patthar, Kabhi Kabhie, Chandani, Silsila, Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Chak De India, Dhoom series, Veer Zaara, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ek The Tiger, Sultan, War, Tiger Zinda Hai and now Pathaan. They started as a production house but have now formed an entire ecosystem where they can distribute films and also create their own music. They also have an agency to nurture young actors, and on the whole, they have contributed immensely towards the well-being of the Indian Film Industry and the globalization of Indian movies.

Of all that Yash Raj Films has created, their best commercial bet has been the creation of their own Spy Universe, that is reaping them great rewards, in terms of box office numbers, now. Their 4 spy films are certified blockbusters and there's another monster after Pathaan on the way, in the form of Tiger 3. The integration of the spy movies gives the production house a lot to work with, as they can try different permutations and combinations with leading heroes, all of which guarantee big commercial rewards provided the film resonates with the audiences who watch movies.

Yash Raj Films, as a production house, was in tatters since Covid-19, where they had four back to back commercial failures theatrically, from Bunty Aur Babli 2 to Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj. Pathaan has ended their dry spell and now it is hoped that Tiger 3 takes on the further reigns. Meanwhile, you can watch Pathaan at a theatre near you.