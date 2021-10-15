EXCLUSIVE: After the success of Squid Game, Table No. 21 makers plan a sequel

The Internet seems to be having 'Squid Game' fever off late. This Korean Series drama was not only accepted amongst the Indian audience but also loved by them. Everyone is busy talking about this movie but amidst all this, a few users were quick enough to find similarities between Bollywood cult film Table No. 21 and Squid Game. Well, this has got the makers to come with an idea of bringing the sequel to Rajeev Khandelwal and Paresh Rawal starrer Table No. 21.

Reportedly, many netizens pointed out the similarities between the two, netizens wrote, "For some reason, I found it a little predictable at places and found the concept to be quite similar to Table No. 21." Another said, "#SquidGame Reminds me of the awesome Bollywood movie #tableno21." For unversed, Viki Rajani's Table No.21 was released in 2013, starring Paresh Rawal, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Tina Desai. Aditya Datt's directorial also followed a story of a live game for a lump sum amount of money.

While social media is revisiting 2013's exciting film, our sources have it that the maker Viki Rajani is planning a sequel to the drama. According to reports, the producer has already started working on it and will make an announcement really soon. It is also believed that the star cast is going to be really big this time. While details around the same are under the wrap, we are pretty excited about the announcement. What about you?

Keep reading this space for more details about the sequel of Table No. 21.

ALSO READ: VIRAL: Mumbai Police's quirky 'Squid Game' reference for road awareness is Bonkers