EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt leaves for Seoul to attend Gucci Cruise 2024 show- Watch

Actress Alia Bhatt has been hitting headlines for all the right reasons. After enjoying glorious success at the box office through her films and recently making her debut at Met Gala 2023, Alia was announced as the first Indian Global Ambassador of the Italian luxury house Gucci on May 11. Every now and then, the new mommy in town has been achieving new feats in her career. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Alia will head to Seoul tonight. She will be making her first appearance as the Gucci Global Ambassador at its Cruise 2024 show.

Alia Bhatt leaves for Seoul

A source revealed that Alia will jet off to Seoul tonight. The actress is excited to represent the brand at the global level. The event is slated to take place on May 16 at 8 PM KST. The grand show will take place at Gyeongbokgung Palace. It will mark take place at Gyeongbokgung Palace. Reportedly, Alia will be joining the global ambassadors at Gucci like Dakota Johnson, Hanni from the Kpop group New Jeans and Harry Styles.

Earlier, Alia announced the good news on social media and got her fans excited. She even expressed joy about becoming the face of such a renowned brand. She shared a picture from her photoshoot and wrote, "I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together."

Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others were seen congratulating the actress on her massive achievement.

Work front

Alia has more reasons to celebrate. This year, she will make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actress shot her part during her pregnancy. Apart from this, she has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mother's Day 2023: Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor; Actresses who spoke about their babies and embracing motherhood