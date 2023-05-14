Mother's Day 2023: Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor; Actresses who spoke about their babies and embracing motherhood

Mother's Day holds a special place in everyone's heart including Bollywood celebrities. The motherhood phase is a priceless experience for every mother. Last year, we saw actresses welcoming their little ones to the family. They managed to slay their pregnancy fashion in style. Currently, they are proving that they are also one of the most hands-on mothers like everyone else. Celebs like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and others were blessed with their babies recently and they celebrating their first Mother's Day today. Post the arrival of their babies, the new mommies in town revealed interesting details about them. They even shared their experiences of their life-changing transition and more. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April 2022 and the duo welcomed their first baby girl Raha in November 2022. Since then, the couple has been sharing adorable details about their little one. Alia and Ranbir are enjoying each and every bit of parenthood. Recently, during the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia took Raha along with her to Kashmir, since Ranbir was also busy with film promotions. In her interviews, Alia keeps talking about Raha. Recently, she also revealed a cute habit of hers and called it the 'best thing ever'.

While speaking to Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Alia talked about her 'romantic moment' with Raha. She said, "My daughter started touching my face. I think that’s the best thing that’s happened to me this past week. Because now when I’m feeding her, she just takes a minute, looks up at me, and starts touching my face. It’s like a romantic moment between the two of us. And it’s literally the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life." She even spoke about her new motherhood. She said that 'every day is a new day with her daughter'. She added, "I keep saying the most important thing I’ve learned is patience. I’ve always been a very impatient person, and if it’s possible, I became even more impatient over time. But I think having a baby and motherhood definitely gives you a sense of stillness, a sense of calm."

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20, 2022. The couple is often seen spending time with their little one in London. They keep sharing happy pictures from their park visits and playtime with Vayu. Sonam, who never shies away from voicing her thoughts, recently spoke about her motherhood. She said that she is not trying to lose her baby weight and revealed she is still breastfeeding.

The new mommy told Grazia India, "You look at yourself in all these videos which are super unflattering and taken on the phone – and you’re wondering to yourself – ‘am I really looking like that’? I’m not scared of anything in that sense, ageing or anything else – but I just don’t feel like myself. If I’m shooting, I send my measurements in advance – I don’t want to come back feeling like I’m not fitting into these tiny clothes – it plays a huge havoc on your self-confidence, to try and fit into things you would have fit into five or 10 years ago."

She continued, "I’m not back to what I used to be and I’m not even pushing myself – I’m still breastfeeding, and I hope to continue for at least a year. Your body needs the food, rest, and energy while you’re doing that. I’m not on any crazy diet, I’m exercising – I exercised through my pregnancy – and being healthy. I took care of myself through my pregnancy and I’m going to continue doing that and not check the scales."

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their baby girl Devi in November 2022. After keeping her away for a while, the couple recently revealed her face on social media. The munchkin looks all things adorable. The duo keeps sharing sweet videos and pictures with Devi and they take over social media in no time. The new mommy hasn't yet talked about her little one in her interviews. Before she delivered Devi, Bipasha spoke to Hindustan Times and revealed that she and Karan had been trying for a baby before the pandemic but the plans were put on hold.

Bipasha, who is one of the fittest actresses in town, also spoke about the changes in her body. While speaking about her pregnancy days, Bipasha shared, "This is another stage I am going through in my life. A woman’s body changes at this point. When I thought about pregnancy, I never really thought my body is going to change so much. Ever since I started this journey, there have been a lot of changes, and I am absolutely comfortable with everything."

Nayanthara

Nayanthara got married to Vignesh Shivan in June 2022 and the couple welcomed their twin baby boys through surrogacy in October 2022. They have named their boys, Uyir and Ulagam. Months after welcoming her babies, Nayanthara, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Jawan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, talked about embracing motherhood. She called it a 'beautiful beginning of a new phase' in her life.

In an interview, Nayanthara said, "Why are there restrictions for women? I feel it's wrong. Why is it a topic that women can't work after marriage? Men go to the office the next day after weddings. Marriage is not an interval point. It makes you fulfilled and settled in life. When you feel that, you want to achieve more. I saw that mindset in all the women I have met so far. Nothing has changed for me. It is a beautiful beginning of a new phase of life. My life is only better because of my support system. I can achieve more, understand films better and do more. There should not be any rules. Marriage is beautiful. Why can't you celebrate it?"

