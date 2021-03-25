EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt resumed filming for SLB’s Gangubai Kathiawadi from yesterday; Ajay Devgn to join soon

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, resulting which the film’s shoot was put on hold.

Earlier this month, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had tested positive for Covid-19, resulting which the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s shoot was put on hold. SLB was shooting with Ajay Devgn and Alia back then. Devgn will make a special appearance in the film. However, as per the latest reports the filmmaker has now tested negative for the virus, and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Bhansali and Bhatt started shooting for the film from yesterday - March 24. They are presently shooting in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio.

“SLB is feeling better now and has resumed shooting from yesterday. They are presently shooting for some confrontational and conversational scenes. A few days' shoot for Ajay Devgn is still pending, and he’ll join the cast soon to finish that. His dates are being worked out,” informs a source close to the development. The informer also adds that while the actor’s earlier portions were filmed in his character’s house that was created on the set, the new portions will be filmed in a bar set up.

The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was unveiled on Bhansali’s birthday last month and had received encouraging reviews from all the fans. Besides Alia, this upcoming period-drama also reportedly features Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh and Huma Qureshi. The latter apparently appears for a song.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Rumour is that she will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial that will have two more actresses in the lead.

