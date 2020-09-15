EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sharma isn't doing Prabhas starrer Adipurush, expects to start working from 2021 April end

Prabhas starrer Adipurush was announced recently and fans were excited about it. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that actress Anushka Sharma is not expected to start working till the end of April 2021. We’ve also learned that she will not be doing Adipurush.

surprised everyone a few weeks ago when she announced her pregnancy with husband Virat Kohli in an adorable post. While fans were excited about the actress expecting her first child, there was buzz about her next film. The actress hasn’t officially announced her next but there were claims that she may be in the run as a top contender for Prabhas starrer Adipurush. However, we’ve now exclusively learned that Anushka is not doing the film and is expected to start working only by end of April 2021.



“Anushka is raring to resume work immediately post her pregnancy and there will be big announcements in place as and when the time is appropriate but Adipurush definitely doesn’t feature in her plans. She was not involved in the project at all and thus, she is definitely not doing the film. There has been no discussion on anything about this film right from the script to the dates with her,” informs a trade source exclusively to Pinkvilla.



“Adipurush, we hear, starts its shooting schedule soon so all this rumour of Anushka doing the project is full conjecture. Anushka is making concrete post-pregnancy plans on her work front and we are excited about what those projects will be. As of now, she is soaking in all the happiness while expecting her first child. We think Anushka will be ready to shoot from the end of April next year. That’s what she has been aiming for and given how fit and healthy she is, she will definitely be ready to roll at that time," added the trade source.

Recently, the film’s first poster shared by the director and actor Prabhas on social media and it was also revealed that will be seen playing Ravana in the film. Kareena had shared Saif’s poster on social media and fans have been excited about the project already. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is said to be a 3D action drama, a genre Prabhas has never worked on. The film is expected to release in 2022. However, now that Anushka may not be a part of the film, we wonder who the leading lady might be as Sita opposite Prabhas.

Also Read|Adipurush director Om Raut REVEALS why he chose Prabhas for the role; Says his eyes suit the character

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×