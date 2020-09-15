EXCLUSIVE: Anushka Sharma isn't doing Prabhas starrer Adipurush, expects to start working from 2021 April end
Anushka Sharma surprised everyone a few weeks ago when she announced her pregnancy with husband Virat Kohli in an adorable post. While fans were excited about the actress expecting her first child, there was buzz about her next film. The actress hasn’t officially announced her next but there were claims that she may be in the run as a top contender for Prabhas starrer Adipurush. However, we’ve now exclusively learned that Anushka is not doing the film and is expected to start working only by end of April 2021.
“Anushka is raring to resume work immediately post her pregnancy and there will be big announcements in place as and when the time is appropriate but Adipurush definitely doesn’t feature in her plans. She was not involved in the project at all and thus, she is definitely not doing the film. There has been no discussion on anything about this film right from the script to the dates with her,” informs a trade source exclusively to Pinkvilla.
“Adipurush, we hear, starts its shooting schedule soon so all this rumour of Anushka doing the project is full conjecture. Anushka is making concrete post-pregnancy plans on her work front and we are excited about what those projects will be. As of now, she is soaking in all the happiness while expecting her first child. We think Anushka will be ready to shoot from the end of April next year. That’s what she has been aiming for and given how fit and healthy she is, she will definitely be ready to roll at that time," added the trade source.
Recently, the film’s first poster shared by the director and actor Prabhas on social media and it was also revealed that Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing Ravana in the film. Kareena had shared Saif’s poster on social media and fans have been excited about the project already. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is said to be a 3D action drama, a genre Prabhas has never worked on. The film is expected to release in 2022. However, now that Anushka may not be a part of the film, we wonder who the leading lady might be as Sita opposite Prabhas.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Cast someone who doesn't have plastic surgery, it didn't exist back in the day.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Try to approach Deepika
Anonymous 9 hours ago
It's obvious she wouldn't do it and she isn't fit for such a film at all she's a better producer than actor
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Boycott these silent mongers Take Kangana or so many actresses from south Like Nayan Samantha etc
Anonymous 22 hours ago
At least Kangana is a powerful actress but Anushka is Zero ! Just overrated !
Anonymous 22 hours ago
No rangoli we hate kangnga. Now get lost
Anonymous 1 day ago
I knew it
Anonymous 1 day ago
Kangana will be best suited for surpanaki
Anonymous 1 day ago
Kiara will be perfect. She has beauty, height, fullness.
Anonymous 1 day ago
No kiara is overrated cannot act ! She gets notoriety since she is in KJO Camp !
Anonymous 1 day ago
Anushka tried the ploy that Deepika is always accused of. Did not work for Anushka, but always worked out for Deepika.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Kiara advani is the best for that role Even Akshay kumar said in an interview that kiara mastered in acting innocent
Anonymous 1 day ago
No please not KJO puppy !
Anonymous 1 day ago
I think they were talking about Anushka Shetty not Anushka Sharma
Anonymous 1 day ago
Kajol should do Sita’s role!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Priyanka Chopra as Maa Jankee?? Plzzz
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ohhh. Disappointing....
Anonymous 1 day ago
Oooh Sad. I wish she do it. Plz then cast Bhumi Pednekar.