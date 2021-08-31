EXCLUSIVE: Armaan Kohli case: Sameer Wankhede says they have arrested four people, of which two are foreigners

Actor Armaan Kohli was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after banned drugs were recovered from the actor’s Mumbai residence. On August 29, ANI had tweeted, “NCB arrests actor Armaan Kohli in a drugs case, he will be presented before a city court today.” They had further reported, “Actor Armaan Kohli and drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh arrested u/s 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35 of NDPS Act. NCB Mumbai raided Kohli's house in suburban Andheri and recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from him.”

Now, while sharing the latest update on the case, here’s what Zonal Director of Maharashtra and Goa NCB, Sameer Wankhede told Pinkvilla. “We have arrested four people, out of which two are foreigners. One used to supply cocaine to Armaan, while the other one would supply the MD drug. We caught him at Nala Sopara. Another Nigerian has also been caught who works in films as a bodyguard, and has worked as many film stars’ bodyguard too. He has even worked in several films,” said Wankhede.

He further added, “Besides these, we have caught two more people from Armaan’s group. The investigation is currently going on. The next hearing in this case is on September 1.”

In a conversation with Bombay Times recently, Wankhede had revealed, “I cannot give a long input right now but in the past three days, NCB has launched an operation called Operation Rolling Thunder under which we have intercepted peddlers and suppliers of mephedrone drugs and arrested nine of them so far. After that, a lot of places have been searched and we have seized commercial quantities of drugs from different places. Ajay Singh, alias Ajay Mamu was intercepted and arrested. He was carrying an intermediate quantity of MD (mephedrone). And while investigating him, we came to know about Mr. Kohli. We searched Mr. Kohli’s house and we recovered a small quantity of cocaine. Based on that, we got him to the office and questioned him, and subsequently have put him under arrest. We are producing him in court today.”

