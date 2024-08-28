EXCLUSIVE: Director Pa. Ranjith gives major details about his next Hindi film titled Birsa Munda

Pa. Ranjith is one of the most admired Tamil directors. His films include Kabali, Kaala, Sarpatta Parambarai and most recently Thangalaan. Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy released down south and is all set to release in Hindi on 6th September, 2024. The team of Thangalaan graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs, where they spoke about their film, future projects and more.

Director Pa. Ranjith Gives Details About His Hindi Film Birsa Munda

Director Pa. Ranjith was asked to give an update on his upcoming Hindi film that may or may not go on floors immediately after Thangalaan. To give perspective, Ranveer Singh and even Akshay Kumar have allegedly been in talks for the Pa Ranjith film. The ace director said, "They have been trying to make a Hindi film with me. I signed one project. It's a name called Birsa Munda. The script is almost confirm. I and one of my friends wrote the script". "Right now we are deciding artists and soon we will announce", he concluded.

Watch the Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Team Thangalaan

Chiyaan Vikram Jokingly Says That Pa. Ranjith Is Spoiled For Choices

Stressing on the fact that director Pa. Ranjith has actors lining up to him for films, Chiyaan Vikram jokingly said that Pa Ranjith has 5-6 actors to choose from to be in his next at any given point in time, suggesting a problem of plenty, and everyone laughed after that. Right after that, Pa. Ranjith said that he can't wait to work with Vikram again. Thangalaan 2 has already been announced so it is certain that the duo is collaborating again. The only question to ask is when.

Advertisement

Thangalaan (Hindi) In Theatres On 6th September

For now, all eyes are on Thangalaan that releases in theatres on 6th September in Hindi. The film will be releasing alongside the dubbed version of The Greatest Of All Time, another Tamil film. How excited are you for the release of Thangalaan in Hindi? Do let us know. While you wait for the film to release, watch the full interview featuring the team of Thangalaan on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: Thangalaan Movie Review: Chiyaan Vikram shines with his versatility in Pa Ranjith's slow-burning action-adventure