EXCLUSIVE: Fahadh Faasil and Darshana Rajendran’s Irul to be remade in Hindi; Nawazuddin Siddiqui approached

Many South films are being remade in Bollywood. From Nani’s 2019 Telugu sports-drama Jersey being remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor, to the Ajay Devgn starrer Naandhi remake, and the Shankar led Anniyan remake, which will be headlined by Ranveer Singh. Pinkvilla has now heard of another South movie which is gearing up for it’s Hindi version. We have heard that Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran starrer Malayalam film, Irul will soon be remade in Hindi.

This mystery-thriller was helmed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin. “The makers feel that the story of Irul can appeal to a wider audience, and have decided to remake it in Hindi as well. They have approached Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play the lead in the Hindi version. The conversation between Nawaz and the makers of Irul is at the nascent stage as of now, but they will take the discussions forward soon. Meanwhile, preliminary work on the Hindi script has already begun,” informs a source close to the development.

Irul released in April 2021, and it’s shooting had begun in September 2020. Reportedly, the film was shot in a month’s time, and was Fahadh Faasil’s second OTT release after CU Soon. Irul’s director Naseef has earlier assisted on Bollywood films including, Happy New Year, Raees, Newton and Tumbbad.

Meanwhile, Siddiqui has an interesting line up for films ahead including, Kushan Nandy’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Sejal Shah’s untitled project which kickstarts next year, Sabbir Khan’s Adbhut, and Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2, which also features Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. They recently completed shooting for the London schedule of Heropanti 2.

