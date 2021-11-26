EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal to marry on 9th December 2021

The current hot news is Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. Pinkvilla has learnt that the much-in-love couple will tie the knot on December 9th at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. A source close to Katrina Kaif revealed that the lovebirds will exchange vows on 9th December. Its going to be an evening Hindu wedding. Their families and close ones have geared up for the big fat wedding. Remember we were the first one to inform the news of wedding celebrations that will take place on 7th, 8th December are Sangeet and Mehendi, respectively, in Rajasthan.

And here we get you the date when Katrina Kaif will walk down the aisle with Vicky Kaushal. Katrina and Vicky's teams are busy booking the air tickets and managing accommodation for all the guests that will arrive to bless the couple. Apparently, 200 guests will attend this Big Fat Bollywood Wedding. With a few days left for the wedding, the preparations are going on in full swing.

While we can’t wait to get a glimpse of the who’s who of Bollywood at the wedding, we’re even more excited to see what the gorgeous bride-to-be and groom to be will wear. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to be a Sabyasachi Bride and Groom. To be bride, Katrina Kaif will also wear Abu Jani (Mehendi), Manish Malhotra (Sangeet) and Gucci (Reception) as well.

