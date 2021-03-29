EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Amitabh Bachchan & Rashmika Mandanna starrer GoodBye will go on the floors; Read Deets

The first schedule is expected to go on for around a month, after which the cast will move to Chandigarh and Haridwar for the following schedules.

Earlier this month, while giving an update on his eye surgery, Amitabh Bachchan had also written about his next, Vikas Bahl’s tentatively titled GoodBye. “My love to all… progress is slow… and there is yet another eye to go... so it’s a long haul… hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few… the new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled ‘GoodBye’. Some of the stills from the look test were put up… but they are just a test, nothing has been finalised,” Big B had written on this blog. We now have another update on this film.

Pinkvilla has learnt that GoodBye is gearing up to go on the floors from next week. “As of now, the plan is to start shooting from April 5 or 6. Major portions of the film are set in Chandigarh, which is why parts of the city have been recreated at a Mumbai studio. The first schedule is expected to go on for around a month, after which the cast will move to Chandigarh and Haridwar for the following schedules. The earlier plan was to start shooting from March 23. Meanwhile, most of the pre-production work has been done and the team is ready to start filming,” informs a source close to the development.

On March 14, Bachchan had shared an update on his second eye surgery too. “And the 2nd one has gone well… recovering now… all good… the marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of Dr HM 's hands... life changing experience… You see now what you were not seeing before… surely a wonderful world!!,” the superstar actor had informed on Twitter.

GoodBye is being produced by Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment. Besides Bachchan, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

