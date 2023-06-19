EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma shoots for a special appearance in The Crew; To wrap up his portion today

Pinkvilla was the first to report about Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s The Crew, which is headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The trio started shooting for the film in March, and later Pinkvilla had also exclusively reported that Kapil Sharma too will feature in this Rajesh Krishnan directorial. We have now learnt that The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) host has begun filming for his part with Tabu.

“Kapil Sharma started shooting for his part yesterday, and will wrap up his portion today. After which he is leaving for the US with his Kapil Sharma Show cast for a few live shows, which are scheduled in July. He is making a cameo in the film, but it's a very special and an endearing appearance, which is bound to charm the audience,” informs a source close to the development. Interestingly, Kapil Sharma had also dropped a subtle hint about his appearance in The Crew on TKSS, when he was shooting for an episode with Tabu.

When Kriti had begun shooting for the film in March, she had written on Instagram, “New beginnings!!! Toooooo excited for this one! The feeling of a new story, a new character.. this journey will be a memorable one! Butterflies dancing in my stomach. Wish me luck guys!”

The Crew

Meanwhile, in an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Ekta Kapoor had opened up about the film. She had said that Tabu, Kareena and Kriti, all of them have a distinct charm that they bring onto the big screen. “Their acting prowess and captivating enigma have made them the leading ladies in their era of Bollywood. Each one of them has ruled in their decade and continues to wow audiences. It could have been none other than these three as the protagonists of ‘The Crew’. This is a dream ensemble, and we couldn’t have been more excited,” Ekta Kapoor had said.

