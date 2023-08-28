EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jaane Jaan trailer to be attached with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming crime thriller Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Just a few days ago, the makers announced the film with a short teaser that gave us a glimpse of Kareena, Vijay and Jaideep’s characters in the Sujoy Ghosh directorial. The film will release digitally on Netflix, and post the intriguing teaser, fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the trailer of Jaane Jaan. Now, as per the latest update, Jaane Jaan trailer will be attached with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which is another film that fans are eagerly waiting for!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jaane Jaan trailer to be attached with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, directed by Atlee, is slated to hit the theatres on September 7, 2023. A source informed us that the trailer of Jaane Jaan will be attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Fans are in for a treat as they will get a chance to watch the trailer of Jaane Jaan on the big screen!

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan share a great bond and have worked together in films such as Ra.One, Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Bebo also made a special appearance in the 2006 film Don, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

About Jaane Jaan

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo's bestselling 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The crime thriller will release on Netflix on Kareena’s birthday, that is, on 21st September, 2023.

About Jawan

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, and has a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone. Jawan will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

