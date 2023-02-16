EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon on the dearth of rom-coms and love stories: ‘There is a void’

Meanwhile, in an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, lead pair Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon extensively spoke about the dearth of rom-coms and love stories in Hindi cinema. Here's what the Shehzada pair has to say...

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon , the popular Bollywood onscreen pair are set to share the screen once again in the upcoming family entertainer Shehzada. The highly anticipated project, which is the official adaptation of the Allu Arjun-starring Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, is helmed by Rohit Dhawan. Expectations are riding on the Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon project, after the release of its official trailer and catchy songs.

Kartik and Kriti on the dearth of rom-coms and love stories

According to the talented young stars, the dearth of rom-coms and love stories has clearly left a void in Bollywood. Kartik Aaryan revealed that good scripts are not being made in the genre, even though he has been receiving many offers for the same. "I do miss having those good rom-com films or scripts. A void has come in the genre. I'm doing romantic films right now, which I feel are nicer. Satyaprem Ki Katha for example is a romantic film. Then I'm doing Aashiqui 3 which also belongs to the same genre," explained Kartik. "But there is this void, which I understand, of love stories and romantic films which is being made very less in number. Kriti and I did Lukka Chuppi together, which had those elements. Since then, I don't even remember kitni rom-coms aaye the," he added.

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, opined that love stories are being made less in number, compared to rom-com films. "Rom-coms are less in number, but more than that, love stories are made lesser. I also feel like the conflict factor is not there like before. Earlier we had the rich-poor concept, villains, and all of that in love stories. But in today's generation, I feel like relationships and love have become a little frivolous. This may be the reason why love stories are not so much there. Because conflicts are not really there," elaborated the actress.

Watch Pinkvilla's Exclusive interview with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, below: