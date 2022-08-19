EXCLUSIVE: Liger's Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda call THESE actors 'Lion' and 'Tiger' of Indian Cinema

Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday’s Liger directed by Puri Jagannadh releases on 25th August, 2022. The mixed-martial arts action film is one of the most awaited films and will be releasing in multiple languages across India. After a very successful trailer launch in two different cities, with big personalities like Prabhas and Ranveer Singh launching it, the makers have been constantly making an effort to keep the much awaited film buzzing. Apart from releasing songs and promos of their film, the actors are constantly giving interviews and doing city tours, to promote their film. The pre-release ceremony of film will be conducted tomorrow, in Guntur and it is one of the most hyped pre-release events.

The actors of Liger, namely Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday, in an exclusive interview with Himesh Mankad from Pinkvilla, talked in length about their film. Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan were asked to tell who according to them is the lion and tiger of Indian Cinema. Ananya Panday immediately named the two Bollywood stalwarts Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to be the lion and tiger respectively. Vijay Deverakonda followed up by naming the megastar of Tollywood, Chiranjeevi, and the superstar from Kollywood, Rajinikanth. Ramya Krishnan named the shehenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and Kollywood's pride, Rajinikanth, to be the lion and tiger respectively. Without a doubt, the actors mentioned by the three have made India proud on a global level.

Post the release of Liger on 25th August 2022, Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu releases on 23rd December 2022. Also, the actor-director combo of Liger will collaborate again on a film titled Jana Gana Mana. Pooja Hegde is expected to play the female lead. As for Ananya Panday, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, post the release of Liger.

