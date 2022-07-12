EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta to design BFF Sonam Kapoor's Boho-themed baby shower

Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying the most amazing phase of their lives these days as she is all set to embrace parenthood with her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja. Earlier this year in March, this year, the parents-to-be had announced the good news via a social media post. Recently, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor will be hosting a grand baby shower for their daughter which will take place at her maasi Kavita Singh’s bungalow Rockdale at Bandra in Mumbai. This is the same location where Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018

Now, a source close to us also stated that Sonam's BFF and fashion designer Masaba Gupta will be designing the boho-themed baby shower. The duo share a great bond together and have been friends since childhood. They are also one of the popular BFFs in Tinseltown. Sonam's baby shower is going to be a star-studded affair and apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah who are a family, Swara Bhasker, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Natasha Dalal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone, Masaba, Rani Mukherji will be arriving for the function.

Meanwhile, the Neerja actress also had her baby shower in London and shared the pictures on her Instagram handle, she captioned it: "It’s all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I’m so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way." Sonam and Anand are expecting their first child this fall.

