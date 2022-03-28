EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta says Sonam Kapoor has got all the qualities to be a great mom

Many B-town celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ekta Kapoor congratulated Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, after the actress announced her pregnancy last week. She posted a couple of pictures with her hubby on Instagram and captioned the post as, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sonam’s BFF and designer Masaba Gupta expressed her happiness. “I am very happy for her. She will make a great mom because I think she has got all the qualities in her to make a great mom. I am very happy for her and Anand,” says Masaba, who recently met Sonam at an event in Mumbai. Any plans for their group of friends to get together and celebrate the big news? “No idea, as yet. But hopefully we will celebrate soon,” she keeps it short.

Sonam Kapoor and Masaba are childhood friends. “It’s always nice when you have known someone, since we were 10 or 11, I have known them, and it’s really nice that now she is becoming a mom herself,” shares the ace designer.

Meanwhile, Sonam’s actor-father Anil Kapoor too had taken to Twitter to share his excitement. “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news,” he had written.

