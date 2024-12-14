Mukesh Khanna reveals he rejected YRF's offer to buy Shaktimaan’s rights when Ranveer Singh's fan-made poster went viral: ‘Tell Aditya, whoever he is…’

Shaktimaan was one of the most popular Indian superheroes, and it was played and produced by Mukesh Khanna from 1997 to 2005. Recently, the actor who announced his interest in bringing back the character revealed that Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films had offered him money to buy the rights for it. At the same time, Ranveer Singh's fan-made poster in the role went viral, but Khanna refused it due to creative differences.

Mukesh Khanna sat down with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel and discussed how he was approached by one of the biggest production houses in the country, Yash Raj Films to give away the rights for Shaktimaan.

But, he had instantly turned down the lucrative offer due to creative differences. Khanna explained that it was the same time when Ranveer Singh's fan-made poster for the role went viral, igniting speculations.

"At that time, coincidentally, Ranveer Singh's fan-made picture as Shaktimaan surfaced on social media. And then, suddenly, I got this call for the rights. I said, 'Rights nahi dunga main (I won't give the rights)," he shared.

Considering the opportunity, he made a counteroffer that the production house could make the project with him at the helm. However, he wouldn't give them the right to shape it according to their preference.

Khanna said, "I told them, 'Tell Aditya, whoever he is, if you want to make it, make it with me.' I didn't want to give away the rights only for them to make a disco drama. I refused."

In an earlier media interaction, Mukesh, who rose to popularity by playing Shaktimaan in the 90s, mentioned that Singh had visited his office to convince him, but the veteran actor didn't agree.

Khanna, who also directed the iconic show, explained it's not just about being a 'big actor' or having good acting talent. Rather, one must have a face and aura like Shaktimaan, which was not the case with the Simbaa actor.

For those unversed, Shaktimaan TV series ran for 450 episodes on DD National and became a household name. It starred Mukesh Khanna in the title role, Kitu Gidwani, Vaishnavi, Surendra Pal, and Tom Alter in other significant roles.

