EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui's molestation case: Shamas Siddiqui's bail plea rejected

Following a molestation case filed against him by Aaliya Siddiqui in July earlier this year, Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Siddiqui had appealed for an anticipatory bail, which has now been rejected by the Dindoshi Sessions Court. Read details inside.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's family has been mired in controversies for months now. After the actor's wife Aaliya Siddiqui filed for a divorce from him, his niece voiced out against sexual abuse that she faced at the hands of one of his brother Minazuddin Siddiqui. Not just that, soon after, Aaliya who's now changed her name to Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey on social media, also registered an FIR against Nawaz's other brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui, accusing him of alleged molestation.

The FIR stated that the accused (Shamas) used to outrage the complainant's (Aaliya) modesty by commenting in the filthy language in absence of her husband, and also stalked her and followed her everywhere. Following the FIR, Shamas had applied for an anticipatory bail, which has now been rejected by the Dindoshi Sessions Court. The Court order came on September 14.2020.

Advocate Yash Vyas who is representing Aaliya, shares, “Shamasuddin’s anticipatory bail application has been rejected at Dindoshi sessions court on the grounds that his custodial interrogation is required as per the facts of the case." Does it mean he will be arrested soon? The advocate states, "We will let the law take its due course. We have approached the police and informed them that his ABA has been rejected." We also reached out to Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his comment on the matter, but he chose to not respond to our query.

Meanwhile, following the case and the divorce filed by Aaliya, there has been a huge war of words and a blame game that began between the two parties. Shamas had also accused Aaliya of infidelity and had reportedly said that she's doing all this for a possible financial gain.

