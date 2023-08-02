EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra teams up with Dinesh Vijan for a musical set in the UK

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films announced Shiddat 2 early this year, starring Sunny Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra. However, the film underwent a casting change as Parineeti had to back out due to scheduling conflicts. At that time, Parineeti and Dinesh mutually decided to part ways, with a promise to collaborate on a different project. It appears that they have indeed found an exciting script to work on, and preparations are already underway at Maddock Films.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Parineeti Chopra is set to star in a musical film under Dinesh Vijan's production. This untitled project is said to be a women-led story set in the UK, scheduled to begin filming around October 2023. A source close to the development shared, "It’s a delightful and entertaining story centered around an independent woman, with Parineeti playing a bubbly character. While the director and other movie details are currently kept under wraps, the pre-production is set to commence next month. The makers are also in discussions with Anupam Kher for an important role."

Parineeti is expected to start shooting for Dinesh Vijan's production before her wedding to Aam Aadmi Party member Raghav Chadha, reportedly scheduled for November 2023. Prior to that, she is also set to appear in Akshay Kumar’s The Great Indian Rescue, set to release in theaters on October 5. In this Tinu Suresh Desai-directed rescue drama based on the 1989 Raniganj coalfield disaster, she portrays the wife of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. Following this, Parineeti will star alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s biographical drama, Amar Singh Chamkila, slated for release on Netflix early next year.

Maddock Films has a massive lineup of films ahead

Meanwhile, Maddock Films has an extensive lineup of at least a dozen films for 2023–24. This includes an untitled robot romcom featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Sector 36 starring Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobrial, Happy Teacher’s Day with Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur, Pooja Meri Jaan starring Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi, and Sarvgunn Sampann featuring Vaani Kapoor. Additionally, the company is producing Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj starring Vicky Kaushal, Tehran with John Abraham, Murder Mubarak starring Sara Ali Khan, Ikkis directed by Sriram Raghavan, and Shiddat 2. Alongside these projects, they are also working on four horror comedies: Munjya, Stree 2, Bhediya 2, and Vampires of Vijay Nagar.

We reached out to the representatives of Maddock Films for confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

