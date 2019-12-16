EXCLUSIVE PICS: Rani Mukerji gets overwhelmed as she offers prayers at Shirdi temple for Mardaani 2’s success

Rani Mukerji’s film Mardaani 2 is off to a good start and is getting a great response from audiences. Owing to that, Rani visited the Shirdi temple to seek blessings and was overwhelmed with emotions. Check out the EXCLUSIVE photos.

After entertaining audiences with Hichki, Rani Mukerji returned as the daring and bold cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. The film was released on Friday, December 13, 2019, and managed to make a mark at the box office. Even fans of the actress were excited to see her daring avatar of a cop again. Since the film received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics, Rani decided to visit the Shirdi temple to seek blessings of the Sai Baba.

The Mardaani 2 star visited the temple and offered prayers at the same. Pinkvilla has some exclusive pictures of Rani’s visit to the Shirdi Temple. This morning, Rani visited the temple and prayed to almighty. In the photos, Rani can be seen clad in a black and white suit. The Mardaani 2 star can be seen getting overwhelmed with emotions while offering prayers at the Shirdi temple. In one of the photos, Rani can be seen meeting the temple administration as well.

The Mardaani star can be seen holding an idol of Sai Baba in her hand and is draped in saffron stole too. Rani often visits the Shirdi temple at every important occasion of her life and, this morning, she was spotted praying to Sai Baba there.

Check out the photos of Rani Mukerji here:

Directed by Gopi Puthran, the film has managed to make an impression in the minds of audiences and is the story of Shivani Shivaji Roy chasing after a serial rapist and murderer. It is produced by Yash Raj Films. Mardaani 2 has been getting rave reviews from everyone including the celebs who attended a special screening of the same. Rani also met up police officers in different states during the promotions to understand their job better.

