EXCLUSIVE: Is Pooja Hegde a part of Suriya starrer Aruvaa? Here’s what the actress has to say

Rumours are abuzz that Pooja Hegde will soon be returning to Tamil film industry with Suriya starrer Aruvaa. Here’s what she as to say.

Pooja Hegde is one of the most talented actresses and the diva has some interesting projects in her kitty at the moment including 's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Prabhas' Prabhas 20. And while her fans are eagerly waiting for her to spread her magic on the big screen, the gossip mills are abuzz that the actress will soon be making comeback to Tamil cinema after eight years with one of her projects this year. We are talking about Suriya’s much anticipated movie Aruvaa which will be helmed by director Hari.

According to media reports, Pooja will be seen romancing Suriya for the first time on the big screen. While no official confirmation was made in this regard, the Mohenjo Daro actress was quizzed about the same during her exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla during an Instagram live session and her reaction has got the fans guessing about her collaboration with Suriya. During the live chat, Pooja was quizzed about the actors from South Indian film industry with whom she would make a great pair with and is looking forward to working with and Suriya topped her list followed by Vijay and Dulquer Salmaan.

However, when she was probed about working in Aravuu with Suriya, the diva was seen playing coy about the project and replied saying “Let’s hope” followed by a fingers-crossed sign and a wink. Well, whether Pooja is a part of Aruvaa or not, only time will reveal, but she will definitely make a great pair with Suriya on the big screen. What do you think? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

