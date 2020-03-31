EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde reveals her BIGGEST THRILL during ongoing lockdown and it’s not what you are expecting

As the entire country is on lockdown as of now, Pooja Hegde seems to be enjoying her time in the self quarantine these days.

A week into the lockdown in India, most of us have been craving to step out of the house, isn’t it? This lockdown has been imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curtail the spread of coronavirus and everyone has been advised to stay indoors in order to stay safe in this crisis situation. And while some of us are already irritated by being homebound, looks like Pooja Hegde is completely enjoying her time at home during the quarantine break as she is trying her hands on new hobbies.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram Live chat, Pooja got candid about her quarantine schedule and revealed the best part of this period. The Mohenjo Daro actress asserted that the biggest thrill for her these days is that she doesn’t have to keep an alarm to wake up in the morning. She revealed that she used to get up at 4 am earlier and her hectic schedule always kept her on her toes. However, during the lockdown, she enjoys waking up whenever she feels like. Furthermore, Pooja is also utilizing this break to do the stuff she never had time to do. The Housefull 4 actress stated that she has been learning guitar these days, along with catching up her favourite movies, helping her mother in household chores and will also get into reading soon.

Besides, Pooja also spoke about the precautions she has been taking during the coronavirus outbreak in the country and revealed she has been very particular about sanitization, washing her hands and maintaining the hygiene.

Credits :Pinkvilla

