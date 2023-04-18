EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra on coming to India and shooting for Citadel India: I want to just come to India…

Priyanka Chopra is on a promotional spree these days and has been promoting her upcoming thriller series Citadel. The web show features a stellar star cast including Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Caoilinn Springall, and others in supporting roles and is created by the famous director duo Russo Brothers. PeeCee will be seen in the role of an Asian spy named Nadia Sinh in the project. She has been interacting with Indian media for her show and has been speaking her heart out. While talking to Pinkvilla exclusively, she spoke about the Indian version of Citadel starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Priyanka Chopra talks about Varun Dhawan and Samantha starrer Citadel India

While chatting with Pinkvilla exclusively, we happened to ask Priyanka Chopra if Citadel’s world will expand to Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel India world as well. And if she has any plans of coming to India very soon and shoot for Citadel India? The actress replied, “ Our stories are different. So all the stories are connected, the Italian show, the Indian show and this show. But we are all in different times. So I don’t know if our characters will ever meet or not and I am not sure about that. But I want to just come to India and just watch Raj and DK. I know they are filming and I was telling Varun that I would love to come to set one day.”

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

As reported earlier, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. She is playing the lead roles in the Amazon Prime spy thriller series Citadel, and the romantic comedy 'It’s All Coming Back To Me'. Priyanka Chopra is also making a comeback to Bollywood after a short hiatus, with the highly anticipated road movie, Jee Le Zaraa. The project, which is directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, will mark her first onscreen collaboration with popular actresses, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

