Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs 200 crore globally in 20 days

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 is holding up well at the box office. The Rajkumar Gupta directorial has hit another milestone on the global front. The much-loved sequel of Raid has surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Backed by T-Series Films and Panorama Studios, the thriller drama earned around 177 crore (Rs 148.50 crore net) from the Indian markets in its 20-day theatrical run, while the international territories contributed around Rs USD 2.8 million (Rs 24 crore gross). The thriller drama based on an IT raid now stands at Rs 201 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Raid 2 has received majorly positive word-of-mouth, which has benefited the movie. Moreover, the sequel factor and nostalgia value attract crowds to the cinemas. The film has already bagged a Hit verdict; let's see if it can emerge as a Super Hit by the end of its theatrical run. It still has two more weeks to lure the audience to the cinemas as the next big release is Housefull 5, which is expected to grab most of the screens.

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Son of Sardaar 2 and De De Pyaar De 2. Both sequel comedy capers are scheduled to hit the screens this year.

Box office collection of Raid 2 is as follows:

Area Gross Box Office India Rs 177 crore Overseas Rs 24 crore Total Rs 201 crore gross

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

