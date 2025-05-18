'I was taken seriously because of Irrfan Khan': Nimrat Kaur reveals how marriage questions stopped after The Lunchbox

Nimrat Kaur is comfortable being single, but that hasn’t stopped so-called ‘well-wishers’ from repeatedly questioning her about marriage. These inquiries started when she was in her late twenties. It was only after the success of her 2013 film, The Lunchbox, that the unsolicited remarks finally quieted down. In a recent interview, Kaur shared that, like many other women, she had often faced questions about marriage. However, she said it was only after The Lunchbox that she began to receive validation and recognition. She added that she was taken seriously largely because of Irrfan Khan.

In a chat with Showsha, Nimrat Kaur explained that she did not want to blame those who questioned her, as her work and herself were only taken seriously because Irrfan Khan was part of the project. Before The Lunchbox, she was often told that it was time for her to get married. However, those questions about marriage stopped after the film’s success.

Kaur said the movie helped convince people of her capabilities and finally earned her their appreciation. At the same time, she acknowledged that such people are influenced by societal conditioning, and therefore, she does not hold it against them.

She also questioned the idea that marriage is the only way for women to feel ‘settled.’ She recalled that when she moved to Mumbai before 2005, people assumed she would eventually return home and live the life expected of a woman.

Nimrat pointed out that whenever there is any sign that her career might not be progressing as expected, or that she isn’t earning enough or achieving what others believe she should, people immediately tell her to get married and ‘settle down,’ as if she is considered ‘unsettled’ until she ties the knot.

The Kull actor expressed that she is willing to wait rather than rush into a marriage that lacks meaning. Highlighting the number of ‘farcical’ marriages she has witnessed, she commented that people in such superficial unions seem more unsettled and troubled than a woman who is unmarried by choice.

She urged others to simply let her be. She also noted that often it is those who have struggled to make their own bold decisions who impose their conditioned beliefs on others when they see them challenging traditional norms.

