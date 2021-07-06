EXCLUSIVE: ‘Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone have a huge brand value’: Experts on the power couple

‘83 producer Shibasish Sarkar says that in terms of brand pull or brand power, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are at top of their game right now - both as individuals and as a couple too.

and are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They first paired together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and then delivered blockbusters in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Ranveer had even made a special appearance in Deepika and fronted Finding Fanny, while the duo will next be seen in the much-awaited ‘83, which is directed by Kabir Khan. Looking at their past repertoire, they are one of the most dependable onscreen pairs for the box office, and their brand has only grown stronger by the day.

Echoing the same sentiments, film exhibitor and trade expert Akshaye Rathi says that Deepika and Ranveer are stars that people turn up in large numbers to watch in theatres. “Deepika is one of the most dependable actresses on the box office, who is capable of all sorts of genres, and she has done it all too. Whether it's a slapstick comedy like Housefull, or a high-intensity romantic-drama like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, a historical-actioner like Bajirao Mastani, a historical-drama like Padmaavat, or even some family entertainers,” states Akshaye.

Them coming together for a story (‘83) that has inspired multiple generations of Indians, I don’t see any reason why this film can’t do unprecedented numbers Akshaye Rathi

He further adds, “On the other hand if you look at Ranveer Singh, he has been in Simmba which is very different from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, the latter being different from Band Baaja Baaraat, which in turn is so different from Padmaavat. So both of them are phenomenally versatile performers, and then them coming together for a story (‘83) that has inspired multiple generations of Indians, I don’t see any reason why this film can’t do unprecedented numbers.”

Adman Prahlad Kakkar says that the couple has a huge brand value. “They are very powerful, because Deepika is ruling the roost, and all Ranveer Singh films are a big hit. This includes the one where he played a villain, which the only other person who could get away with was . Ranveer is individually very powerful as a brand because he is endorsing everything under the sun and is loved by the public too. While Deepika is highly respected and no one is even anywhere near her now. However, I feel as a couple, people still haven’t been able to figure them out because she is very serious and he is very funny, and probably that is how they like to keep it. So as a brand they are incredible. It's a marriage made in heaven as you might call it,” says Kakkar, adding that the more hits you have as a couple, the more everybody will be chasing around them to endorse their brands.

In terms of brand pull or brand power they are at top of their game right now - both as individuals and as a couple too Shibasish Sarkar

Meanwhile, their ‘83 producer Shibasish Sarkar adds, “They are one of the most powerful couples in the film industry today. I have worked with Ranveer in Simmba, Sooryavanshi, ‘83, & Cirkus. Deepika, we have worked a long time back in Break Ke Baad, and of course now in ‘83. So I can say they are both a delight to work with. They are extremely professional, talented, and successful individuals, so in terms of brand pull or brand power they are at top of their game right now - both as individuals and as a couple too.”

