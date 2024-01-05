EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna takes special permission from Pushpa 2 makers to attend Animal success party; deets inside

Rashmika Mandanna has achieved significant success with her recent release, Animal, solidifying her position as a sought-after actress. Presently, she is immersed in the filming of the eagerly awaited Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, sharing the screen with Allu Arjun. Despite her busy schedule, Rashmika is making a noteworthy detour to Mumbai to celebrate the remarkable success of Animal. Going above and beyond, she obtained special permission from the makers of Pushpa 2 to take a short break.

Rashmika Mandanna takes a break from Pushpa 2 shoot to attend the success party of Animal

In an exclusive update from a source close to the production, it has been revealed to Pinkvilla that Rashmika Mandanna, currently immersed in shooting a song for the highly anticipated Pushpa 2, has secured special permissions from the film's producers. This exceptional allowance is to facilitate her quick trip to Mumbai amid the demanding shoot schedule, specifically to partake in the success party for Animal.

Scheduled to touch down in Mumbai tomorrow and promptly return to Hyderabad to resume her shoot commitments, the Mission Majnu actress's presence is considered pivotal for the celebration. Her portrayal of Gitanjali in Animal not only resonated deeply with the audience but also contributed significantly to the film's success. The Mumbai celebration is poised to be a glittering, star-studded affair with fans waiting for glimpses of their favorite stars.

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

The actress is currently basking in the glory of the success of her recent film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, renowned for his work in Kabir Singh. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri.

Looking forward, she is gearing up to reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 action drama Pushpa: The Rise. This sequel stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and more in significant roles. Scheduled for release on Independence Day next year, the film holds the promise of being an exhilarating continuation of the storyline.

Rashmika is also a part of Rahul Ravindran's upcoming film, The Girlfriend, where she shares the screen with Dheekshith Shetty in the lead role.

