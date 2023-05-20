EXCLUSIVE: Riteish Deshmukh and Raj Kumar Gupta collaborate for Ronnie Screwvala’s show about pharma industry

Raj Kumar Gupta is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in India, who has helmed movies like Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz starrer Raid, Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan led No One Killed Jessica, and Rajeev Khandelwal’s Aamir. His last directorial - India's Most Wanted, headlined by Arjun Kapoor was released in 2019, and ever since then fans have been eagerly waiting for Raj Kumar Gupta’s next project. Pinkvilla now has some exciting updates on that front. We have heard that the director is currently filming a show, which revolves around the pharma industry in India, and is being headlined by Riteish Deshmukh.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala is backing the project. “It's a very interesting story, which Raj Kumar Gupta has been wanting to share for a while. He feels that long form format will do complete justice to the script, which is why he chose the digital route for this one. He feels Riteish Deshmukh is perfect for the lead part, and the duo have also started shooting for it in Chandigarh,” informs a source close to the development. Raj Kumar Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala share a great equation. They have known each other for many years as they have earlier collaborated on Aamir, No One Killed Jessica and Ghanchakkar.

Other projects

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh is basking in the success of his Marathi film, Ved, which received a lot of love from the audience. The romantic drama was headlined by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, and after its release in the theaters in 2022, it was unveiled on Disney+ Hotstar last month. Furthermore, Riteish Deshmukh also has Aditya Sarpotdar’s Kakuda in the pipeline, which co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

