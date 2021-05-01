EXCLUSIVE: Seeti Maar composer, Devi Sri Prasad comes on board Ranveer Singh – Rohit Shetty starrer Cirkus

DSP has composed two songs for the upcoming Ranveer Singh comedy, Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty. Here's all you need to know. Details revealed.

Devi Sri Prasad is one of the biggest names in the Southern film industry, having composed chartbusters for Pawan Kalyan, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and many more. He is termed the hit machine in terms of composers due to his ability to deliver consistently at chartbuster at regular intervals. Recently, he recreated his Allu Arjun mega-hit, Seeti Maar from DJ in Hindi, with and grooving to his tunes in Radhe. The song grabbed over 50 million views in four days on YouTube, becoming an ear worm for listeners.

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the composer has come on board the fronted comedy, Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty. “He has composed not one, but two songs for this comedy of errors. While one song has already been shot, the second song shoot is still pending. The ones who have heard the beats of the first song inform that it’s going to be an instant chartbuster,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that one of his two compositions is a party number whereas the second one is a romantic track.

While one song has already been shot, the second song shoot is still pending. The ones who have heard the beats of the first song inform that it’s going to be an instant chartbuster Pinkvilla

“It will be shot closer to the release of the film, depending on Covid scenario. While principal shoot has been wrapped up, it’s just this one song that remains to be done,” the source added. It was a collective decision of Rohit and Bhushan Kumar to bring DSP on board Cirkus, as the makers felt his music would do complete justice to the world that they are trying to create. Apart from the two DSP songs, Cirkus has music composed by some Hindi composers too, however, all the details have been kept under wraps for now.

The movie, an adaptation of Comedy of Errors, features Ranveer and Varun Sharma in a double role. Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as the female lead. The movie is gearing up for a new year release on December 31. The movie also features in a special dance number.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas to be shot in Mumbai, Pune, Goa from Mid-May

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×