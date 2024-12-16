OPINION: A look at Bollywood in 2024 from the cinema lover’s perspective

2024 is about to end in a few days, and it’s time to look back at the year that has been. From the supernatural genre shining to re-releases taking over theaters, a lot has happened in Bollywood. As a cinema lover, this is my opinion on how the year has been for the Hindi film industry.

The supernatural genre was undoubtedly the flavor of the season. Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan, Sharvari and Abhay Verma’s Munjya, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2, and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3—all emerged successful ventures. This particular genre really attracted moviegoers like me to the theaters.

Some lighthearted comedy films, such as Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Laapataa Ladies, and Cre,w also appealed to me and other cinema lovers, as these also shined at the box office.

However, many movies suffered because of a poorly designed release calendar and clashes that could have been avoided. All major festival release dates, like Independence Day, Dussehra, and Diwali, saw huge clashes, but many other days, including the Gandhi Jayanti weekend, remained empty. Could some other films have avoided failure at the box office had they aimed for a solo release? I do feel so.

Another big trend that was seen this year was the re-releases of old Bollywood films. It wouldn’t be a lie if I said that watching Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho 21 years after its original release was the highlight of my 2024. While I did enjoy some new and refreshing films this year, the nostalgia and wholesome entertainment provided by a quintessential Bollywood movie were unmatched.

The audience also welcomed many other re-releases, such as Rockstar, Laila Majnu, Veer-Zaara, and others.

Another point that should be noted is the lack of films starring big stars with massive fan bases that attract the audience to theaters. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and more didn’t have a single new release this year. This could be another reason for people clinging to nostalgia for the re-releases.

In conclusion, 2024 was a mixed year for Bollywood, with some positive takeaways and some mistakes that should be reflected on in the future.

