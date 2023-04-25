EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for a major underwater sequence for Dunki post ongoing Kashmir schedule

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s fans had celebrated when the duo had officially announced Dunki in April 2022. Around the same time, SRK had even started shooting for the film. “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. Actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023,” the actor had written on Instagram. Now, as the film is in its last leg, Pinkvilla has some exclusive updates on this much awaited project.

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are shooting for an important schedule in Kashmir. This will be followed by a major underwater sequence, which will be shot at a later date. “It’s not an action sequence, but a pivotal one which will help take the narrative forward, and to an important juncture. The team is excited to film it soon, and the location for it is yet to be finalized. Meanwhile, they are shooting in Kashmir, and will wrap up the schedule this week. After this and the underwater sequence, they will call it a wrap. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani has been working on the post-production simultaneously, and the movie is presently on track,” informs a source close to the development.

SRK’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is presently basking in the success of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, and besides Dunki, King Khan also has Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline. Furthermore, just like Salman had made a special appearance in Pathaan, SRK too has a cameo in Salman's Maneesh Sharma directed Tiger 3.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal return to Mumbai after celebrating the actor’s 36th birthday-WATCH