EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Gupta shares his ‘insane’ experience of working with Remo D’Souza; Says ‘He is so humble’

Dil Na Todunga has been helmed by Remo D’Souza and features Siddharth Gupta and Karishma Sharma. The song is sung by Abhi Dutt.

Siddharth Gupta has been on a roll these days. After becoming the national crush with his appearance in the Dhvani Bhanushali’s song Vaaste, Siddharth is currently basking in the success of Besharam Bewaffa. This isn’t all. The handsome hunk is once again back with a new song titled Dil Na Todunga directed by Remo D’Souza and he is excited about being a part of the song. In fact, Siddharth has been all praises for the choreographer turned director Remo D’Souza and called himself a fan of Remo.

Speaking about the same, Siddharth stated that he got the call for the song during the lockdown. “The first question that they asked me was ‘Are you interested in a project with Remo D'Souza?’. That itself was enough for me because I have always been such a huge fan of his work I grabbed onto the opportunity and luckily everything has worked out,” he added. When asked about his experience of working with Remo, Siddharth couldn’t stop gushing about him and said that the choreographer-director gives the artists enough space which makes it easy for them to give their best shot.

Siddarth said, "The experience of working with Remo sir was insane! He is so humble which I believe is one of his best qualities. Very efficient, hard-working and technically very sound. He has a clear vision but also gives you a lot of freedom on the set which makes it easier to give him your best shot."

Interestingly, this is Siddharth’s first love song ever. He is always seen in heartbreak song. To this, he said, “There are times where we need to celebrate love and this song personifies that. What an experience it was.”

Meanwhile, Remo D'Souza is currently recovering in hospital after suffering from a heart attack. He was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai on December 11 where he underwent angioplasty while in ICU.

Credits :Pinkvilla

