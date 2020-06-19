EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput was to work on Oscar winner Resul Pookutty's Hindi film Sarpakal: Kamal Jain

Sushant Singh Rajput had more than three films in his hand which were to go on floors immediately after the lockdown was further relaxed, reveals friend Kamal Jain. He even was supposed to work on Resul Pookutty's Hindi directorial.

Sushant Singh Rajput is no more amongst us. The star in his own league set some high benchmarks and has left a void which is difficult to fill. While there have been reports that Sushant was out of work in the last few months, his close friend and producer Kamal Jain revealed that the actor had more than three films in his hand which were to go on floors immediately after the lockdown was further relaxed. Apart from the Rumy Jafry movie, Kamal had discussed a big project movie with him which they were to further discuss soon.

Not just that, Sushant also had a film with Resul Pookutty, who bagged the Oscar for Best Sound Mixing for Slumdog Millionaire. Resul had geared up to a direct a Hindi film titled Sarpakal which was being penned down by Rang De Basanti writer Kamlesh Pandey. Sushant was onboard for the film and was to begin shooting after the Rumy Jafry movie with Rhea Chakraborty. Jain revealed, "Sushant had 3-4 movies visibly in his hands. Vashu Bhagnani’s film with him which was to be directed by Rumy Jafry was to go on floors in April. After that Resul and my film and one more film with Sanjay Puran Singh. So he had 3-4 films visibly with him and then further on discussions. The next two years were going to be quite busy for him."

Sushant passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence. The actor was cremated the next day by his family members. His sister has repeatedly been asking people to respect him and spread love instead of hate.

Credits :Pinkvilla

