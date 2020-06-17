EXCLUSIVE! Kangana Ranaut: Enough proof exists on who all ganged up on Sushant Singh Rajput
Kangana Ranaut and Sushant Singh Rajput have never shared screen space together but there are many things that connect them. The facts that they come from a small town and have worked in content driven films. There is another connection, albeit it never reached a conclusion. Post the success of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant had expressed his desire to work with Kangana. “I want to work with Kangana Ranaut because she has a lot of potential and is an amazing performer,” was the statement by Sushant when probed by the media.
Like always, Kangana is in the midst of another social media war. When we contacted her, she says, “Even when I am talking to you my hands are shaking. We are going through a huge crisis with China, so many Indian soldiers have laid down their lives on the border, yet I can’t stop thinking about Sushant’s demise.”
As a social media war ensues, pitting one faction against another over the actor’s untimely demise. Mukesh Bhatt told the media that he had sensed something amiss around a year-and-a-half ago when he met Sushant. The film-producer also said that he saw it coming and Sushant was going the ‘Parveen Babi way’. For those who need a quick reference, Parveen Babi was rumoured to have been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
Kangana expostulates, “Mukesh Bhatt is now claiming that Sushant was heading the ‘Parveen Babi Way’. But what they did to Parveen Babi, everybody remembers.” Interestingly, in 2006 Kangana played the lead role in a film called Who Lamhe which was supposedly based on Parveen Babi's life, her battle with schizophrenia and her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt.
“Also, after Mahesh Bhatt met with Hrithik Roshan post our relationship went downhill, he went on record and declared that whatever proof Hrithik has shown him, he has seen a tragedy in the making. Referring to me, he also declared that a tragic end is very near. I wonder what made him say it. It's been four years and no tragedy took place. Why was he sure that there is a tragedy on the anvil? Why was he so sure that my end is near?
Now his brother is jumping into this whole thing and claiming that Sushant was turning Parveen Babi. Who is he to say that? Sushant was a rank holder; he also left a scholarship from Stanford University to pursue his dreams. Something that their (Bhatt) children cannot even think of. Tomorrow, if their children hang themselves on the roof and somebody jumps up and comments that it just happened because they were becoming like Parveen Babi, I want to see how they feel about it,’ she questions.
“Sushant and I had never interacted – at least I don’t remember it particularly – but we had many close friends like Sandip Ssingh and Kamal Jain. There were many people who were so close to Sushant. I pretty much knew what was going on in his life because they were very fond of him and very close to him. In fact, when this news came to me, I immediately called Kamal ji and I asked, ‘Kamal Ji, what happened, do you know anything?’
Kangana recounts the conversation as narrated to her: “Kamal ji told me that he had spoken with Sushant last Monday and he was very disturbed. He mentioned that he had never spoken like that before. He had told Kamal Ji: Make a big film with me yaar. I've given Chhicchore, I've given a hit film but I still don't have any big films. I don't' have the work I want.’ Kamal Ji assured him to do something together once the lockdown is lifted. They were supposed to meet on Thursday, but then this happened. So, clearly, he was anxious about work and he was anxious about the way people have cornered him.”
“When I started out, I had known how Sushant had a contract with a very big production house. He was the first choice for Ram-Leela and he was the first choice for Bajirao Mastani. He could not work on those films which went on to become very big hits. Then of course, he had a certain attitude, he didn't like sucking up to people. Also, he was very vulnerable. In every interview, he mentioned that he didn’t know how to express himself. And that even as a kid whenever he went out and saw people looking at him, he didn't know what they were thinking about him, so he became very studious. Same is with this industry. What gets mean and unfair is that in his last few posts he was literally begging people to watch his films,” she says.
I felt I was in the same place during Manikarnika; it was either do or die. Why is that with us? Why are we being pushed to a point where it becomes a do or die situation for us? I feel after giving a super hit, a huge hit like Chhichhore, it's okay for him to give a few films that don't work as much. If Salman Khan can bounce back after Tere Naam through Wanted. Or after Sanjay Dutt had disappeared into addiction and many other things, he bounced back in Munna Bhai MBBS. Why is it with us like after I gave Tanu Weds Manu and Queen, with Rangoon I was declared - ‘finished’. I felt the same pressure and I made it through with Manikarnika. But after Chhicchore, he confided in friends that he doesn't have any work. How does that work? I think it's very sad the way people are cornered and of course, he had a fallout with the biggies which is very open,” Kangana adds.
“Everyone knows how they ganged up to corner him, everyone has seen. I am ready to talk about it openly. If the investigations are done, I will speak about it openly because there's enough proof in the media. Everyone knows who are the ones who ganged up on him,” Kangana concludes.
