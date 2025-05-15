Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 15: Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor's latest movie eyes Rs 3.5 crore

Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 15: Raid 2 has emerged as a commercial success at the box office. The recently released movie is a top performer in the Hindi markets these days. The crime drama headlined by Ajay Devgn has concluded its second week. Also starring Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, Raid 2 looks to net Rs 3.5 crore today.

Advertisement

Released on May 1, 2025, Raid 2 is running strongly at the box office. The Raid sequel has been witnessing a slight downward trajectory with no movie offers or holiday benefits around. Early estimates suggest that the crime thriller will earn in the range of Rs 3.5 crore on the second Thursday of its release.

This comes after the Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer earned Rs 3.75 crore net business yesterday. The overall net collection of the movie will come a bit under the range of Rs 134 crore today.

Raid 2 is slowly inching towards its target finish, i.e. Rs 150 crore. It still has a long way to go. Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial will have two more competitions in the third weekend, including Final Destination Bloodlines and Mission: Impossible 8. The crime drama is currently running parallel to Kesari Chapter 2, which is a holdover release and is coming near to its end run.

Meanwhile, Raid 2 has become eighth highest grosser of Ajay Devgn's career at the Indian box office. It has replaced Golmaal 3 which earned a lifetime net collection of Rs 108 crore during its release. The Raid sequel is right behind Shaitaan which fetched Rs 148.50 crore net last year. At Rs 269.75 crore, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is still on the top position.

Advertisement

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 15: Ajay Devgn starrer remains steady on second Thursday; to welcome new releases