EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan takes break from Devara shoot to celebrate birthday with Kareena Kapoor, Jeh-Taimur

Actor Saif Ali Khan is currently busy filming for his next project. He was shooting in Hyderabad for his Telugu debut Devara. The film is directed by Koratala Siva, and stars Junior NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Saif has taken a short 2-day break from the hectic schedule to celebrate his birthday on August 16, with his family.

Saif Ali Khan to spend birthday with Kareena Kapoor and children Taimur and Jeh

A source revealed to Pinkvilla that the Hum Tum actor has taken a break for two days from the Devara shooting schedule to be with his family on his birthday. Saif would be celebrating his 53rd birthday on August 16. Apparently, no big party is planned and Saif would like to celebrate the special occasion in an intimate way with just his family including wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh. He would return to the sets of Devara soon after that.

More about Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara

Earlier, Pinkvilla had also exclusively disclosed that Saif and Jr NTR would be shooting for some crucial scenes involving high octane action sequences. The first look of the film has already been released. In one poster, Jr NTR can be seen standing on a bed of rocks while holding a blood covered axe. He was also surrounded by a pile of bodies on the seashore.

In Janhvi’s first look poster, she is seen sitting at the seaside looking extremely serene and gorgeous, playing the calm in the storm. This also marks her Telugu debut. The actress had earlier opened up about working with Jr NTR and how she manifested it. She had said, “Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life." Saif’s first look from the movie is much awaited as he would be playing the antagonist.

The film is expected to be a rollercoaster of emotions and is slated to release in cinemas on April 5, 2024.

