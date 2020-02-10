EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal on Bhoot The Haunted Ship: The energy while working with new directors is refreshing

From Masaan to Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal has worked with new directors and it has worked in his favour. With Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Vicky worked with debutante director Bhanu Pratap Singh. Here’s what Vicky said exclusively to Pinkvilla about it.

Over the past few days, Vicky Kaushal starrer horror flick, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has been the talk of the town. The film’s trailer showcased the story of a haunted ship that finds its way to a beach and Vicky is seen investigating it. The level of spookiness in the trailer surely left netizens in awe of the horror flick but another thing that came to light was Vicky collaborating with debutante director Bhanu Pratap Singh for Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Over a period of time, Vicky’s filmography reflects that he has time and again worked with new directors and hasn’t shied away from it. Be it Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan), Anand Tiwari (Love Per Square Foot) or Aditya Dhar (URI) and now, Bhanu Pratap Singh for Bhoot. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vicky said, “I have more often worked with new directors. The energy working with them is very refreshing. It feels like a school project collaboration - all of us sharing and discussing our ideas. It's a completely different vibe.”

Looks like the handsome star has managed to find his comfort level in working with new and debutante directors and it surely seems to have worked wonders for him at the box office too. Now with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, his collaboration with director Bhanu Pratap Singh may also prove to be a success. But that is something that fans will get to see on February 21, 2020, when Vicky’s film hits the screens. Produced by ’s Dharma Productions, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana along with Vicky Kaushal.

