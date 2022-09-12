EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal shoots Sam Bahadur in Kashmir, Neeraj Kabi plays Jawaharlal Nehru; Next stop Delhi
Director Meghna Gulzar and actor Neeraj Kabi reunite for Sam Bahadur after working together in Talvar.
After starting their prep for director Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in June this year, Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra started shooting for this Ronnie Screwvala production from August this year. “Only Gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey. #Samबहादुर Now Filming,” the actor captioned the announcement video on Instagram. Pinkvilla now has another update on this much awaited film. We have learnt that after reuniting with Vicky on Sam Bahadur post Raazi, the filmmaker is also collaborating with Talvar actor Neeraj Kabi again for this film.
“Neeraj Kabi had played a pivotal role in Meghna Gulzar’s National Award winning film, Talvar. In Sam Bahadur he plays Jawaharlal Nehru. Meghna and Neeraj are happy to reunite for this film. Meanwhile, Vicky and the rest of the cast is currently shooting in Kashmir. They are in the last leg of that schedule, after which they will move to Delhi,” informs a source close to the development.
In April last year, Vicky had officially announced the film’s title. “The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Samबहादुर… On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. #SamBahadur.” His first look from the film was unveiled in 2019 and had received a lot of encouragement from the audience. Last year, Pinkvilla was also the first one to report about Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra’s casting in the film.
Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has already completed shooting for director Shashank Khaitan’s next with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.
