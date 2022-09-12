EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal shoots Sam Bahadur in Kashmir, Neeraj Kabi plays Jawaharlal Nehru; Next stop Delhi

After starting their prep for director Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in June this year, Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra started shooting for this Ronnie Screwvala production from August this year. “Only Gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey. #Samबहादुर Now Filming,” the actor captioned the announcement video on Instagram. Pinkvilla now has another update on this much awaited film. We have learnt that after reuniting with Vicky on Sam Bahadur post Raazi, the filmmaker is also collaborating with Talvar actor Neeraj Kabi again for this film.

“Neeraj Kabi had played a pivotal role in Meghna Gulzar’s National Award winning film, Talvar. In Sam Bahadur he plays Jawaharlal Nehru. Meghna and Neeraj are happy to reunite for this film. Meanwhile, Vicky and the rest of the cast is currently shooting in Kashmir. They are in the last leg of that schedule, after which they will move to Delhi,” informs a source close to the development.