EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Arya says he would love to work in Hindi films & collaborate with SLB, Rajkumar Hirani

Arya’s Tamil period sports-drama Sarpatta Parambarai released today. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, while talking about the film, the actor also opened up about working in Hindi films. “I would love to work in Hindi, but I need to get a good film, role, production and a good director to work with. I don’t want to do a Hindi film just because I am getting one. So hopefully Sarpatta will bring me such chances. So let's see,” says Arya.

He adds that he would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkumar Hirani. “I also really liked the film War… and Siddharth Anand. Even Farhan Akhtar used to be one of my favorite directors. So there are a lot of big talents in Hindi like Shah Rukh (Khan) Sir, Aamir (Khan) Sir, Salman (Khan) Sir. So if you could get a chance to work with any of these people, I think it would be the biggest gift for me,” informs Arya.

He also states that the decision to release Sarpatta Parambarai on an OTT platform wasn’t an easy one. “It was a difficult decision to make, because when we started filming we wanted it in theatres. But now nobody expected this kind of situation to come. You have worked so hard and you want your movie to reach the maximum audience, so that at least you are happy that you are able to reach your work everywhere. And right now Amazon Prime is one of the leaders in the streaming platform space. So I think this is the best thing that can happen for the film, given the scenario,” Arya states.

Would he also like to release the film in theatres once the cinemas open again. “Yea, but what happens is that once you release it on a streaming platform it becomes very difficult, because they have certain rules and regulations to follow. It’s a very tough situation right now,” says Arya.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

