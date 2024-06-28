EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kamal Haasan teases a possible collaboration with Rajinikanth; 'We should not think of our remuneration'

Kamal Haasan recently graced the floors of Pinkvilla Masterclass as part of his upcoming movie Indian 2, titled in Hindi as Hindustani 2’s promotion. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the legendary actor was asked about his possible collaboration with Rajinikanth for a movie together.

The actor responded by saying, “We talk about that every 10 years. When I refurbished my office and made it into a three-story building, I remember the scene because, in the same streets, I had Rajini pillion riding in my motorcycle and talking about our future.”

“Cut to 40 years later, we are standing on the 4th floor of a building which was not there back then and he said we should do a movie at least now. I said Raaj Kamal is always ready and that’s the last discussion we had about making a movie together,” Haasan further added.

Kamal Haasan also said to the audience, “The thing is we shouldn’t think about our remuneration nor our status in the film. We must just go ahead and take that ride like we did 50 years ago, back on that motorcycle. Then you will enjoy the film otherwise only we will enjoy the film.”

Kamal Haasan’s Workfront

Kamal Haasan was last seen this year on the big screen with the Prabhas starrer movie Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie featured the legendary actor playing a menacing god character known as Supreme Yaskin, the totalitarian leader of the world.

The film was an epic sci-fi thriller that took place in the dystopian land of Kasi which became the last city by the year 2898 AD. With the common people of the world being subjected to distraught and hardships, a new ray of hope shines with the prophesied arrival of Lord Vishnu’s 10th and final avatar Kalki.

Furthermore, Kamal Haasan is next set to reprise his role as Senapathy in the upcoming movie Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film bankrolled by Lyca Productions is slated to make a worldwide release on July 12, 2024, with the actor returning as the once-feared vigilante.

