EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sushmita Sen on battling judgements in 90s; 'My voice was contained'

Sushmita Sen is one of the most versatile and promising actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been a part of the film industry for more than two decades now. Debuting in 1996 with the film Dastak, the former Miss Universe has carved a niche for herself with her acting skills in films such as Biwi No. 1, Main Hoon Na, Aankhen, and others. The actress captivates everyone's hearts with her expressions and the way she delivers her dialogues to date. Sushmita whose schedule is packed up, took some time off and sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla where she opened up about many topics including battling judgements in the 90s and how social media has changed the perspective and made everyone more vocal than ever.

Sushmita Sen says her voice was contained back in 90s

In the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sushmita Sen was asked about the judgments she battled when she started out. The actress who will be seen portraying the role of a transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming Taali started her answers with an "Oh my god. So we're talking 90s."

The Biwi No. 1 actress said, "This was a much different world. There was no social media, no computer, we're just starting with the internet. So it was a lot more contained. Relationships were interpersonal. There were no video calls to chat or Instagram to put your own story. So they were all very interpersonal. People knew people and yet because the world was so small it was heavily opinionated. You could not go against what is the norm."

Emphasizing today's generation and the popularity of social media, Sushmita further added, "Today is different. Today everyone is their own voice and is a star on their own. They have a way to reach people. So the world is shifting in that sense."

"If I had this back then I think my voice which was contained would have been heard loud and clear from a very young age because I've always been pretty vocal which has not been a very good thing many times. But if you ask me today would I change that I guess not because I don't know any other way to be."

When Sushmita was asked when she felt her voice was contained, the actress said, "When I joined the film industry when I realized that it operates on a certain system which I wasn't a part of and no one from my family was ever a part of. So for me, it was a whole new world to enter. Even then I was pretty vocal so it was easy to contain it because there was no other avenue except you had to do an interview with the film magazines and talk about it something that was easily contained. But, now that's not the case. Now if I want to say something I get on social media and I say it and I don't need another avenue for someone else's perception to be my truth. I can speak it myself."

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen is gearing up for the release of Ravi Jadhav's directorial Taali. She will be seen playing a role of a transgender. The series will release on August 15 on JioCinema.

